Harry Kane's scorching form at Bayern Munich is fueling chatter about a comeback to the Premier League. After netting eight times in four Bundesliga outings, the striker stands at the center of transfer speculation. Bayern's decisive win over Hoffenheim showcased his prowess, as Kane became the first in Bundesliga history to score 17 consecutive penalties.

Under Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, Kane's role extends beyond scoring; he's emerged as a pivotal leader in the team. Kompany acknowledges Kane's expanded gameplay, emphasizing his vital presence as Bayern prepares for an intense Bundesliga schedule.

As Kane's performances gain momentum, discussions grow over a reported €65 million release clause. Despite his contract with Bayern running until 2027, Tottenham fans, and their manager Thomas Frank, remain hopeful of his return. Frank remains skeptical about an immediate move but extends a warm welcome should Kane desire a Premier League reunion.