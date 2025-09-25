Left Menu

India A's Steady Chase in Thrilling Test Against Australia A

KL Rahul's solid half-century and Sai Sudarshan's unbeaten 44* lead India A's promising chase of 412 against Australia A in an unofficial Test at Lucknow. Resuming at 169/2 at day three's end, India needs 243 to win, challenging Australia's earlier efforts sent packing at 185 in their second innings.

In a captivating contest at Lucknow on Thursday, KL Rahul's composed half-century coupled with Sai Sudarshan's unbeaten 44* put India A in a solid position as they chase 412 against Australia A in the second four-day unofficial Test. India A concluded day three at 169/2, requiring 243 more runs for a win.

The match began with India A starting day three with Australia A struggling at 16/3 following early inroads. Australia recovered thanks to Nathan McSweeney's 74 and Jack Edwards's brisk 88, taking them to 420, despite spinner Manav Suthar's formidable 5/107 figures. Sai Sudarshan resisted with his valiant 75 in India's first innings, trailing by 226 runs as Henry Thornton created havoc with 4/36.

Australia A's second innings faltered at 16/3, with Mohammad Siraj's early strikes and a perilous partnership break by Gurnoor Brar and Suthar, dismissing them at 185. Trailing by 411, India A began their chase with a promising 85-run opening partnership and closed day three with Sudharsan and Suthar at the crease, edging closer to their ambitious target.

