Diksha Dagar: Redemption at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is poised to redeem herself following last week's disappointment when she launches her campaign at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France. The two-time Ladies European Tour winner faces off against some of the best talents, alongside fellow Indians Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, and newcomer Avani Prashanth.

With her recent missed cut marking the first in over five months, Dagar maintains her position as the highest-ranked Indian on the Order of Merit at the 20th spot. Meanwhile, rookie Avani Prashanth, positioned at 47th, is anticipated to secure her card. Pranavi Urs, returning from injury, is placed 83rd, while Tvesa Malik and other Indian participants aim for a better season ahead.

The Lacoste Ladies Open de France, taking place from September 25-27, features top talents, including 17 French stars. It's one of the premier events on the Ladies European Tour, with Chiara Tamburlini seeking to defend her title. The tournament serves as an essential lead-up to next month's Hero Women's Indian Open.