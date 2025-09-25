Canada's Consistency Aims for Rugby World Cup Glory Against England
Canada maintains its consistent team selection for the Women's Rugby World Cup final against England, using the same lineup as previous matches. Key players include Karen Paquin and Sophie de Goede. Canada aims for a victory similar to their semi-final win over New Zealand, continuing strong teamwork and player performances.
Canada has shown remarkable consistency in their team selection, opting for the same starting lineup and reserves for the third consecutive match as they gear up to face hosts England in the Women's Rugby World Cup final this Saturday.
With a desire for redemption after their 2014 defeat to England, veteran player Karen Paquin, along with lock Tyson Beukeboom, who was also present on the bench 11 years ago, is eager to claim a historic victory at Twickenham.
Impressive performances by players like Sophie de Goede, a nominee for World Rugby's Women's Player of the Year, highlight Canada's focused preparation and determination to repeat their semi-final triumph over New Zealand.
