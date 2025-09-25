Shane Lowry's Passionate Drive: Why the Ryder Cup Is His True Muse
Irish golfer Shane Lowry has found a deeper motivation in the Ryder Cup rather than major championships. The 2019 British Open champion views the Cup as his ultimate prize and is emotionally invested in representing Europe, bringing his energy and spirit to the team.
For the majority of professional golfers, major championships represent the pinnacle of achievement. However, Irish golfer Shane Lowry has found his true calling in the Ryder Cup.
Despite being a former British Open champion, Lowry emphasized that the Ryder Cup now serves as his primary motivation, playing a crucial role in his career.
As he readies for his third Ryder Cup appearance, he brings not just skill but a unique energy to the team as he aims to help Europe reclaim the Cup on American soil—a feat last achieved in 2012.
