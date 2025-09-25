Delhi High Court Maintains Stay on AIFF Appointment Amid Legal Challenge

The Delhi High Court has refused to lift the interim stay on Anilkumar Prabhakaran's appointment as Secretary General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), following a legal challenge questioning the legitimacy of his selection.

Presiding over the case, Justice Sachin Datta stated that there was no sufficient basis to overturn the interim order issued on April 2. This decision will remain effective pending the outcome of the main writ petition.

The legal challenge was initially brought forward by Ranjit Bajaj, director of Delhi Football Club, who claims that Prabhakaran's prior election to the AIFF executive committee presents a conflict of interest. Bajaj argues this violates the national sports code as well as specific directions from the sports ministry.

