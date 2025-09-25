Patriots' Bold Move and Highlights of Sports Drama

The New England Patriots are taking a bold step in the business arena. Owner Robert Kraft is selling an 8% stake of the franchise, valuing the team at $9 billion. This move comes after pivotal moments with coach Bill Belichick and the legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Amidst legal controversy, a lawsuit alleges illegal conduct during Bill Belichick's hiring at UNC, brought forth by ex-provost Chris Clemens. The lawsuit highlights what Clemens describes as 'systematic misuse' of closed meetings to conceal policy discussions.

Lionel Messi was the star of the night, scoring twice to secure Inter Miami's spot in the MLS playoffs. Meanwhile, sports world watches as key figures grapple with injuries, including Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Stars captain Jamie Benn.

(With inputs from agencies.)