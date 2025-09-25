Left Menu

Thrilling Asia Cup Face-off: Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's cricket team faced off against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4s, with Pakistan putting up 135 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Notable performances included Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain's bowling for Bangladesh. Pakistan struggled with consistent wicket loss against Bangladesh's bowling prowess.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a gripping match of the Asia Cup Super 4s, Pakistan took on Bangladesh, delivering a spirited performance despite an early struggle. The match unfolded with Pakistan scoring 135 runs for the loss of eight wickets within the 20-over limit.

Pakistan's batting lineup faced formidable challenges from Bangladesh's bowlers. Taskin Ahmed's sharp spells secured three wickets, while Rishad Hossain contributed with two decisive dismissals.

The encounter underscored Bangladesh's strong bowling attack as they managed to destabilize Pakistan with frequent dismissals. Spectators witnessed numerous turning points as Pakistan attempted to consolidate its innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

