Jannik Sinner Shines as Alcaraz Battles Injury at China Open
Jannik Sinner secured a convincing win over Marin Cilic at the China Open, marking a strong comeback since losing the US Open final. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz overcame an early injury scare to defeat Sebastian Baez, keeping his tournament hopes alive despite uncertainties about his fitness moving forward.
Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner began his China Open campaign impressively by defeating Marin Cilic, a two-time finalist, with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory. This marks Sinner's return to form following his loss at the US Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, which also saw him lose his ATP top ranking.
Expressing his thoughts post-match, Sinner, quoted by ATP, highlighted the importance of early-round focus, stating he aimed to prepare thoughtfully for the conditions and was satisfied with his performance against a formidable opponent like Cilic. Breaking Cilic early in both sets boosted his confidence in keeping control of the match.
In another match, world number one Carlos Alcaraz overcame a potential setback after injuring his ankle early on. Despite initial concerns, he managed a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win over Sebastian Baez, according to Olympics.com. Alcaraz, although initially worried, was optimistic post-match about his recovery ahead of the next round.
