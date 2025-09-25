Left Menu

Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson, a legendary golfer with six major titles, missed out on captaining the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. With more appearances than any other player in the U.S. vs. Europe event, Mickelson's affiliation with the breakaway LIV Golf league caused him to miss the prestigious opportunity.

Farmingdale | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:41 IST
Phil Mickelson, a prominent figure in golf history, was once a natural choice to captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black. Known for his six major championships, Mickelson's connection with New York fans would have been an emotional draw.

However, his decision to join the breakaway LIV Golf league has shifted his trajectory. His involvement with LIV, a Saudi-funded venture, led to his exclusion from traditional golf spheres, including the Ryder Cup—a tournament steeped in history and tradition.

Despite his absence, Mickelson's legacy as a Ryder Cup player remains intact, with current captain Keegan Bradley acknowledging his influential role. As the golfing world continues to evolve, Mickelson's story serves as a testament to the complexities of modern sports allegiances.

