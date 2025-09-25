Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson, a prominent figure in golf history, was once a natural choice to captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black. Known for his six major championships, Mickelson's connection with New York fans would have been an emotional draw.

However, his decision to join the breakaway LIV Golf league has shifted his trajectory. His involvement with LIV, a Saudi-funded venture, led to his exclusion from traditional golf spheres, including the Ryder Cup—a tournament steeped in history and tradition.

Despite his absence, Mickelson's legacy as a Ryder Cup player remains intact, with current captain Keegan Bradley acknowledging his influential role. As the golfing world continues to evolve, Mickelson's story serves as a testament to the complexities of modern sports allegiances.