Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

Pakistan cricket skipper Salman Ali Agha expressed immense pride in his team's character and resolve following their dramatic victory over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He believes the team has shown it belongs to a 'special' category, capable of challenging any opponent, including rivals India.

Pakistan's bowlers turned the tide by defending a modest total of 135, securing an 11-run win. Key performances, particularly by Shaheen Shah Afridi, were instrumental as Pakistan advanced to the finals for a first-ever title clash with India in the Asia Cup.

Despite acknowledging a need for improvements in batting, Pakistan remains upbeat, with Agha rallying his squad to deliver against India. The final, already steeped in historical rivalry, promises to be an intense contest, as both teams lock horns for a third time in this tournament.