Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

Pakistan's cricket team, led by Salman Ali Agha, secured a spot in the Asia Cup final after a thrilling victory over Bangladesh. Despite batting challenges, the team, praised for its bowling and fielding, is confident in its ability to beat any opponent, including India, in the final showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:40 IST
Pakistan cricket skipper Salman Ali Agha expressed immense pride in his team's character and resolve following their dramatic victory over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He believes the team has shown it belongs to a 'special' category, capable of challenging any opponent, including rivals India.

Pakistan's bowlers turned the tide by defending a modest total of 135, securing an 11-run win. Key performances, particularly by Shaheen Shah Afridi, were instrumental as Pakistan advanced to the finals for a first-ever title clash with India in the Asia Cup.

Despite acknowledging a need for improvements in batting, Pakistan remains upbeat, with Agha rallying his squad to deliver against India. The final, already steeped in historical rivalry, promises to be an intense contest, as both teams lock horns for a third time in this tournament.

