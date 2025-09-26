India Welcomes the World: A New Era for Para Athletics

The 2025 World Para Athletics Championship commenced with a grand ceremony in India's capital on Friday. Indian leaders celebrated the nation's burgeoning sports ecosystem and called for enhanced support for para athletes. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut described the event as a significant milestone, noting the participation of more than 110 countries.

Ranaut encouraged the public to support para athletes with the same enthusiasm as they do for other competitors. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the government's ongoing commitment to improving India's sports infrastructure, praising initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's leadership to foster a revitalized sports culture in Delhi.

The championship, hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, promises world-class competition with a record 73 Indian athletes, including renowned Paralympic champion Sumit Antil. With upgraded facilities courtesy of the Paralympic Committee of India, New Delhi is poised to make history in para-sports hosting.

(With inputs from agencies.)