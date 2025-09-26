Wallabies Aim for Historic Upset at Eden Park

Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson remains optimistic as his team prepares to face the All Blacks at New Zealand's imposing Eden Park this weekend, a venue where they haven't secured a victory since 1986. The match, part of the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup series, could see the All Blacks extend their unbeaten record at Auckland's iconic venue.

Wilson has led the Wallabies to notable victories this year against formidable teams such as the British & Irish Lions and South Africa, boosting the team's confidence. Although faced with losses, the Wallabies have learned from past tough tests and are ready for the fierce challenge presented by the All Blacks.

Currently leading the Rugby Championship, the Wallabies are focused on maintaining a winning mindset, driven by determination to secure a win against the All Blacks. The Australian team is energized by the belief that they can overcome historical odds, with Wilson emphasizing their readiness for the 'almighty challenge' ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)