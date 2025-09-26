Left Menu

Wallabies Aim for Historic Upset at Eden Park

Despite a daunting history at Eden Park, Wallabies captain Harry Wilson is confident in their preparation against the All Blacks. Having beaten top teams this year, the Wallabies are determined to overcome New Zealand's rugby stronghold in the upcoming Rugby Championship test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:25 IST
Wallabies Aim for Historic Upset at Eden Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson remains optimistic as his team prepares to face the All Blacks at New Zealand's imposing Eden Park this weekend, a venue where they haven't secured a victory since 1986. The match, part of the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup series, could see the All Blacks extend their unbeaten record at Auckland's iconic venue.

Wilson has led the Wallabies to notable victories this year against formidable teams such as the British & Irish Lions and South Africa, boosting the team's confidence. Although faced with losses, the Wallabies have learned from past tough tests and are ready for the fierce challenge presented by the All Blacks.

Currently leading the Rugby Championship, the Wallabies are focused on maintaining a winning mindset, driven by determination to secure a win against the All Blacks. The Australian team is energized by the belief that they can overcome historical odds, with Wilson emphasizing their readiness for the 'almighty challenge' ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court

Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Madurai Court

 India
2
Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

Britain Challenges U.S. Over Pharmaceutical Tariff Threats

 United Kingdom
3
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Political Outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal'

 India
4
Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Prays for a Golden Bengal; Strategizes for Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025