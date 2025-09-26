Left Menu

India A Triumphs in Record Run Chase Against Australia A, Thanks to Rahul and Sudharsan's Heroics

KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan's exceptional centuries led India A to an incredible five-wicket victory against Australia A, successfully chasing a record target of 413. This win, marking the sixth-highest run chase in the country's first-class cricket, showcased Rahul's formidable form ahead of the upcoming series.

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan propelled India A to a historic five-wicket win over Australia A, securing the unofficial Test series 1-0. Chasing a target of 413, India's remarkable run chase is now the sixth-highest in the country's first-class cricket history.

Starting the day at 169/2, India's chase faced an early setback with the loss of Manav Suthar. However, Sudharsan and skipper Dhruv Jurel steadied the innings, adding a crucial 78-run partnership. Sudharsan reached his eighth first-class century before being dismissed by Corey Rocchiccioli, making way for Rahul to continue the assault.

Rahul, returning from a brief injury, partnered with Jurel for a 115-run stand, driving India past the target with his 22nd first-class ton. Supported by Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul's unbeaten 176 paved the way for India's triumph, securing victory just before tea.

