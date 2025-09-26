Left Menu

Alyssa Healy Describes Upcoming ICC Women's World Cup as Toughest Yet

Australian captain Alyssa Healy anticipates a challenging ICC Women's World Cup, especially with Australia's aim for an eighth title. With teams vying hard for victory, Healy underscores the need for resilience. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and New Zealand's Sophie Devine also express excitement for the competitive tournament in India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:46 IST
Alyssa Healy Describes Upcoming ICC Women's World Cup as Toughest Yet
All the teams posing with the World Cup (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In what promises to be a fiercely contested ICC Women's World Cup, Australian captain Alyssa Healy acknowledged the challenges ahead, labeling the event as the 'toughest World Cup we have been a part of.' Speaking during the Captains' Day in Bengaluru, Healy emphasized the arduous task of defending their title, as Australia, the seven-time champions, aim for an unprecedented eighth win.

Healy, reflecting on the journey so far, remarked, 'Defending a title is not easy. We know what we need to do and are excited about the challenge ahead. Every team here is determined to win, and we have to overcome each one to lift the trophy,' she said. Highlighting her track record, Healy has impressively racked up 607 runs in 17 World cup matches, averaging 50.58.

Also speaking at the event, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and New Zealand's Sophie Devine expressed optimism for their respective teams. Sciver-Brunt praised the fans' unmatched energy in India, where England secured their last title in 2017. Devine, eager to break New Zealand's World Cup title drought, emphasized, 'Every team's a contender.' Pakistan's Fatima Sana added that familiar conditions in Colombo could be advantageous for her team, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt reaffirmed the diverse competitiveness each team will face.

TRENDING

1
Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' WhatsApp Chatbot

Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' ...

 India
2
Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

 Global
3
CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025