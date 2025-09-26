Alyssa Healy Describes Upcoming ICC Women's World Cup as Toughest Yet
Australian captain Alyssa Healy anticipates a challenging ICC Women's World Cup, especially with Australia's aim for an eighth title. With teams vying hard for victory, Healy underscores the need for resilience. England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and New Zealand's Sophie Devine also express excitement for the competitive tournament in India and beyond.
- Country:
- India
In what promises to be a fiercely contested ICC Women's World Cup, Australian captain Alyssa Healy acknowledged the challenges ahead, labeling the event as the 'toughest World Cup we have been a part of.' Speaking during the Captains' Day in Bengaluru, Healy emphasized the arduous task of defending their title, as Australia, the seven-time champions, aim for an unprecedented eighth win.
Healy, reflecting on the journey so far, remarked, 'Defending a title is not easy. We know what we need to do and are excited about the challenge ahead. Every team here is determined to win, and we have to overcome each one to lift the trophy,' she said. Highlighting her track record, Healy has impressively racked up 607 runs in 17 World cup matches, averaging 50.58.
Also speaking at the event, England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and New Zealand's Sophie Devine expressed optimism for their respective teams. Sciver-Brunt praised the fans' unmatched energy in India, where England secured their last title in 2017. Devine, eager to break New Zealand's World Cup title drought, emphasized, 'Every team's a contender.' Pakistan's Fatima Sana added that familiar conditions in Colombo could be advantageous for her team, while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt reaffirmed the diverse competitiveness each team will face.
