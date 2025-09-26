Left Menu

KL Rahul's Flamboyant 176* Secures Historic Win for India A

KL Rahul's unbeaten 176* powered India A to a historic win over Australia A in the second unofficial Test. With crucial contributions from Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel, India A chased down a daunting 412-run target in Lucknow, showcasing resilience and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:02 IST
KL Rahul's Flamboyant 176* Secures Historic Win for India A
KL Rahul (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla praised KL Rahul for his exceptional performance, scoring an unbeaten 176 to lead India A to a significant five-wicket victory over Australia A in the second unofficial Test held in Lucknow.

Pursuing a challenging 412-run target, India A set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase by an 'A' side. Sai Sudharsan's 100 and Dhruv Jurel's aggressive 56 played vital roles in the team's impressive win.

Rahul's persistent determination was a key factor in India's success. After retiring hurt, he returned to complete his century and finished the innings with 176 off 210 balls, marking his first 150-plus score in first-class cricket since 2016.

VVS Laxman highlighted the team's spirit and resilience, congratulating them for their historic series win and wishing them success in the upcoming One-Day series in Kanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' WhatsApp Chatbot

Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' ...

 India
2
Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

 Global
3
CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025