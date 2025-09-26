KL Rahul's Flamboyant 176* Secures Historic Win for India A
KL Rahul's unbeaten 176* powered India A to a historic win over Australia A in the second unofficial Test. With crucial contributions from Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel, India A chased down a daunting 412-run target in Lucknow, showcasing resilience and skill.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla praised KL Rahul for his exceptional performance, scoring an unbeaten 176 to lead India A to a significant five-wicket victory over Australia A in the second unofficial Test held in Lucknow.
Pursuing a challenging 412-run target, India A set a record for the highest successful fourth-innings chase by an 'A' side. Sai Sudharsan's 100 and Dhruv Jurel's aggressive 56 played vital roles in the team's impressive win.
Rahul's persistent determination was a key factor in India's success. After retiring hurt, he returned to complete his century and finished the innings with 176 off 210 balls, marking his first 150-plus score in first-class cricket since 2016.
VVS Laxman highlighted the team's spirit and resilience, congratulating them for their historic series win and wishing them success in the upcoming One-Day series in Kanpur.
