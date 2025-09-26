Left Menu

Pedal Power: Record-Breaking HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025

The HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025 ended successfully, seeing over 2,000 cyclists compete for the highest prize in any Indian cycling race. The event, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government and the Cycling Federation of India, celebrated cycling under the theme #ChangeYourGear.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025 concluded with remarkable success, drawing over 2,000 cycling enthusiasts to compete in the event featuring the highest prize purse in Indian cycling history.

Held in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government and the Cycling Federation of India, the cyclothon focused on the theme #ChangeYourGear, highlighting cycling's role in personal wellbeing and environmental sustainability.

Top performances were witnessed in various categories, with Dr. Atulya Misra and other dignitaries gracing the occasion, underscoring the growing significance of cycling as a sport in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

