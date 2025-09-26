Left Menu

India's Young Shooting Star Takes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's Jonathan Gavin Antony shines at ISSF Junior World Cup, clinching gold in the men's 10m Air Pistol. The impressive performance continued with India securing medals in the women's category and promising results in Skeet competitions. Rising stars from various nations showcased talent, highlighting a remarkable day at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:11 IST
Jonathan Gavin Antony (centre). (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
Sixteen-year-old Jonathan Gavin Antony from India emerged victorious on Day 2 of the ISSF Junior World Cup at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi. Antony delivered a flawless performance in the men's 10m Air Pistol final to secure gold, dominating with an 8.5-point lead. He had earlier topped qualifications with an outstanding score of 586-19x.

In the junior women's 10m Air Pistol final, Individual Neutral Athlete Evelina Shiena took gold with 240.9 points. India's Rashmika Sahgal earned silver, following her impressive qualification and struggles to close in on Shiena's lead. Bronze went to Iran's Fatemah Shekari after a commendable rise from eighth in the qualifiers.

On the same day, the Skeet competition commenced with exhilarating performances in the qualification rounds. India's Harmehar Singh Lally led the men's category, hitting 74 targets out of 75, while reigning Asian champion Mansi Raghuwanshi topped the junior women's group. The competition promises an exciting follow-up, with Saturday marking three finals on Day 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

