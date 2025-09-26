Left Menu

India's Women's World Cup Opener to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg with Star-Studded Performance

A tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg will take place before India's Women's Cricket World Cup opener. The 40-minute program in Guwahati will feature performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Papon, and others. Garg, an Assamese cultural icon, passed away on September 19, leaving a lasting musical legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:23 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant tribute, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 40-minute program dedicated to the late singer Zubeen Garg, set to precede India's ICC Women's World Cup opening match in Guwahati. The event will feature musical performances by renowned artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Papon, Joi Barua, and the Shillong Chamber Choir, in honor of the Assamese icon's enduring legacy.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, emphasized the significance of keeping Garg's memory alive, particularly as India's campaign kicks off against Sri Lanka on September 30. Saikia remarked, "We have decided...to keep Zubeen's memory alive," highlighting the cultural impact of Garg, whose influence extended beyond music to encompass acting and filmmaking.

Garg's passing on September 19 in Singapore has left a void in the hearts of fans. His body was returned to Assam for the final rites, attended by grieving family, friends, and dignitaries, underscoring his status as a cultural stalwart. Known for hits in multiple languages, including the iconic 'Ya Ali', Garg's legacy continues to resonate across diverse musical landscapes.

