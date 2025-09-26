Left Menu

Jaipur Polo Team Secures Semi-Final Berth with Dominant Display

The Jaipur Polo Team crushed Navy Kanota Polo 10-5 at the RPC Ground, ensuring a semi-final berth in the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh's five goals led the charge, complemented by Lance Watson's and Angad Kalaan's contributions, ensuring Jaipur's commanding performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:39 IST
Jaipur Team in action. (Photo/Jaipur Polo Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaipur Polo Team put on a stellar display at the RPC Ground as they routed Navy Kanota Polo 10-5 in their final group-stage encounter of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup. This decisive victory has paved their way to the semi-finals, scheduled for September 27 at the same venue, as confirmed by the team's release.

Right from the opening chukker, the Jaipur side established dominance, with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Lance Watson leading from the front. Padmanabh Singh was the star of the show, netting five goals to continue his excellent form this season. Lance Watson, known for his consistency, added two goals, while Angad Kalaan contributed three, exemplifying a well-rounded team effort.

Despite Navy Kanota's Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota's commendable performance by scoring four goals, his efforts were insufficient against a resilient and well-organized Jaipur team. The match highlighted Jaipur's attacking prowess and their penchant for high-scoring, spectator-friendly matches.

Jaipur will now gear up to face the All Stars Polo Team, which includes Suhana, in the semi-finals on Saturday, September 27. Known for their talent, rich heritage, and relentless pursuit of excellence, the Jaipur Polo Team continues to shine in the world of polo.

By blending skill, strategy, and royal tradition, the Jaipur Polo Team consistently delivers high-caliber performances, maintaining its stature and bringing pride to Jaipur in the sport of polo. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

