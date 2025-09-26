Left Menu

Fleetwood and McIlroy Rock Ryder Cup with Dominant Performance

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, known as 'Fleetwood Mac,' secured a dominant victory in the Ryder Cup's Friday foursomes at Bethpage Black. The duo's 5&4 win over Americans Collin Morikawa and Harris English was a testament to their teamwork and skill, continuing their successful collaboration from past tournaments.

Team Europe has once again witnessed the prowess of Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, affectionately dubbed 'Fleetwood Mac,' as they delivered a crushing win at the Ryder Cup's Friday foursomes at Bethpage Black.

The duo overcame a spirited welcome from American fans, decisively defeating Collin Morikawa and Harris English with a 5&4 victory. This marks their third consecutive win in Ryder Cup foursomes, reminiscent of their earlier triumph in Rome where Fleetwood clinched the winning point.

Reflecting on their partnership, McIlroy praised Fleetwood's support and skill, highlighting the trust and freedom he feels with his teammate. Following successful personal seasons, the duo's reunion is once again propelling Europe towards victory.

