NFL Expands International Footprint with Rio Games

The NFL will host at least three regular-season games in Rio de Janeiro over the next five years, beginning in 2026. Maracana Stadium will debut as a venue, further enhancing Brazil's role as a major overseas market. The move aims to strengthen ties with Brazilian and South American fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:22 IST
The NFL has announced a significant expansion of its international presence, scheduling at least three regular-season games in Rio de Janeiro over the next five years starting in 2026. This marks the league's first venture into the iconic Maracana Stadium, further solidifying Brazil as a pivotal overseas market with its 36 million fans.

Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized that the Rio de Janeiro games build on successful fixtures held in Sao Paulo, where notable matches included the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles. Goodell expressed excitement about deepening relations with South American fans through these high-profile games.

Local officials, including Rio's mayor and the state governor, highlighted the anticipated boost to tourism and the city's growing American football fanbase. Brazil has emerged as the second-largest consumer of American football outside the U.S., and the NFL sees these events as central to its global growth strategy.

