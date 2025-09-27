Tragedy in Midtown: The Hidden Cost of CTE

A tragic attack at a midtown Manhattan office tower, home to the NFL's headquarters, has brought attention to the devastating effects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Shane Tamura, who caused the deaths of four people before taking his own life, was found to have a traumatic brain injury associated with football players, according to the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.

Despite never playing professionally, Tamura, a former high-school football player, wrote a suicide note accusing the National Football League of contributing to his condition. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the presence of CTE in Tamura's brain, classifying it as a low-stage condition, pointing to the link between his violent actions and the brain injury.

This horrific incident, the deadliest in New York City in 25 years, raises crucial questions about the NFL's responsibility. Though Tamura wasn't an NFL athlete, the league has acknowledged its connection to head trauma, compensating millions to former players while striving to reduce concussion risks through sport changes.