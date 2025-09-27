Left Menu

Tragedy in Midtown: The Hidden Cost of CTE

Shane Tamura, linked to the recent deadly attack in New York City, suffered from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). His suicide note blamed the NFL for his condition. Tamura, who never played in the NFL but was a high-school football player, ignited discussions on CTE's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:39 IST
Tragedy in Midtown: The Hidden Cost of CTE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic attack at a midtown Manhattan office tower, home to the NFL's headquarters, has brought attention to the devastating effects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Shane Tamura, who caused the deaths of four people before taking his own life, was found to have a traumatic brain injury associated with football players, according to the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.

Despite never playing professionally, Tamura, a former high-school football player, wrote a suicide note accusing the National Football League of contributing to his condition. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the presence of CTE in Tamura's brain, classifying it as a low-stage condition, pointing to the link between his violent actions and the brain injury.

This horrific incident, the deadliest in New York City in 25 years, raises crucial questions about the NFL's responsibility. Though Tamura wasn't an NFL athlete, the league has acknowledged its connection to head trauma, compensating millions to former players while striving to reduce concussion risks through sport changes.

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

 Global
2
Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

 India
3
Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism

Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Cr...

 India
4
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA in Ladakh

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA in Ladakh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025