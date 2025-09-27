Left Menu

Cameron Young Shines at Ryder Cup in Hometown Triumph

Cameron Young made a memorable debut in the Ryder Cup held in New York, guiding the U.S. team to a pivotal victory amid a tough opening day. With seven birdies alongside Justin Thomas, he marked his first Ryder Cup win by six or more holes since 1995, at his beloved Bethpage Black.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farmingdale | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:05 IST
Cameron Young Shines at Ryder Cup in Hometown Triumph
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking debut at the Ryder Cup on Friday, Cameron Young emerged as a hometown hero in New York, providing a much-needed boost for the U.S. team amidst a challenging start at Bethpage Black.

The Americans faced a tough session and were trailing Europe significantly with a score of 2-1/2 to 5-1/2 by the end of the first day on Long Island. However, Young, together with Justin Thomas, delivered an impressive performance by securing a 6&5 fourballs victory against Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, scoring seven birdies in the process.

This win marks Young as the first American player since Phil Mickelson in 1995 to win his first Ryder Cup match by such a margin. The victory was particularly meaningful as Bethpage Black is where Young won the New York State Open as an amateur in 2017, adding a personal triumph to the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

Cameron Young's Heroic Ryder Cup Debut Amid Sports Highlights

 Global
2
A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Detention Center Fire

A Tragic Apology: Former Mexican Immigration Chief's Public Regret Over Dete...

 Global
3
Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

 Global
4
New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

New Zealand's Stance on Palestine Recognition: A Delicate Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025