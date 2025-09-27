Cameron Young Shines at Ryder Cup in Hometown Triumph

In a striking debut at the Ryder Cup on Friday, Cameron Young emerged as a hometown hero in New York, providing a much-needed boost for the U.S. team amidst a challenging start at Bethpage Black.

The Americans faced a tough session and were trailing Europe significantly with a score of 2-1/2 to 5-1/2 by the end of the first day on Long Island. However, Young, together with Justin Thomas, delivered an impressive performance by securing a 6&5 fourballs victory against Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, scoring seven birdies in the process.

This win marks Young as the first American player since Phil Mickelson in 1995 to win his first Ryder Cup match by such a margin. The victory was particularly meaningful as Bethpage Black is where Young won the New York State Open as an amateur in 2017, adding a personal triumph to the national stage.

