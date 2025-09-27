Sri Lanka's Brave Fight Falls Short Against India
Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya expressed confidence in his team's ability despite a Super Over loss to India in the Asia Cup Super 4s. Jayasuriya dismissed concerns of a mental block against India and praised key performances while emphasizing adaptation to conditions as a crucial aspect moving forward.
In a closely contested match in the Asia Cup Super 4s, Sri Lanka's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya highlighted the resilience of his team despite a Super Over defeat against India. The legendary cricketer emphasized that there is no mental block against the Indian side.
Arshdeep Singh's impressive bowling in the Super Over secured victory for India, but not before a powerhouse century from Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka helped level the score at 202. Jayasuriya praised his players' efforts, particularly the contributions of Nissanka and Kusal Perera, whose partnership was key to the chase.
Reflecting on the tournament, Jayasuriya attributed some losses to slow adaptation to pitch conditions. He remains optimistic about the team's potential, citing their strong batting and bowling capabilities, and stressed the importance of adapting strategy to match conditions for future success.
