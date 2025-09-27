Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

At just 22, Joel Benjamin is quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising talents in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL). Hailing from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the Outside Hitter represents a new wave of athletes making their presence felt. Following a commendable performance in Season 3 with Chennai Blitz, Benjamin was signed by the Bengaluru Torpedoes for ₹6.5 lakh, highlighting his ascending status in the sport, according to a PVL press release.

Reflecting on his journey, Benjamin remarked, "My volleyball journey began at the age of ten, inspired by my father and driven by my elder brother, who also competes in the PVL. At every phase, the aim has been personal development and pushing boundaries. The league has provided a platform to measure myself against top-tier players." Bursting onto the scene in Season 3, Joel scored 55 points in eight matches, including 52 attack points, anchoring his move to the Torpedoes. Training under Olympic gold medalist David Lee, Joel feels he is in the perfect setting to enhance his skills further.

"Training with David Lee has been an extraordinary experience, enriching my game with intense practices and intricate details," he shared. "As a young player, I am excited about this season, feeling more prepared after rigorous training with the Bengaluru Torpedoes. My priority is to contribute significantly to the team's achievements." Joel's meteoric rise reflects the broader growth of volleyball in India, bolstered by the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League's structured professionalism and financial incentives.

"The league has elevated Indian volleyball significantly," Joel noted. "For upcoming players, it's expanded beyond university or state levels, offering exposure to international competitors and professional systems, which makes a substantial difference." With accolades, including a gold medal with Madras University at the All India Inter-University Championship and a bronze with Tamil Nadu at the National Games, Joel is focused on broader ambitions. "My dream is to represent India at the highest level," he asserted. "Daily, I strive for improvement and team success, driven by family support and league opportunities," he concluded. (ANI)