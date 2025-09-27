Left Menu

India's Cricket Team Aims for 'Complete Game' in Asia Cup Final

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel emphasizes the need for a 'complete game' from the team in their Asia Cup final against Pakistan. While Indian bowlers have excelled, the batting unit requires improvement under pressure. Morkel stresses better execution and clarity, despite recent 'ugly' wins indicating progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 12:42 IST
India's Cricket Team Aims for 'Complete Game' in Asia Cup Final
Morkel
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, asserts that the team has yet to deliver a 'complete game' in the ongoing tournament. As India prepares for the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Morkel emphasizes the importance of stepping up the batting performance under heightened pressure.

Although Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy have successfully stymied most opponents, including Pakistan, the batting lineup, aside from Abhishek Sharma's standout performance, has struggled under pressure. Morkel highlights the need for better strike rotation and partnership protection in challenging conditions.

Morkel outlines areas for improvement in bowling, specifically focusing on the initial overs' execution and accuracy. He acknowledges the team's skills but insists on better clarity in high-pressure situations. Despite acknowledging the team's imperfections, Morkel is optimistic, learning from past 'ugly' wins to improve in Sunday's final.

TRENDING

1
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
2
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
3
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
4
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025