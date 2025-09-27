India's Cricket Team Aims for 'Complete Game' in Asia Cup Final
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel emphasizes the need for a 'complete game' from the team in their Asia Cup final against Pakistan. While Indian bowlers have excelled, the batting unit requires improvement under pressure. Morkel stresses better execution and clarity, despite recent 'ugly' wins indicating progress.
Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, asserts that the team has yet to deliver a 'complete game' in the ongoing tournament. As India prepares for the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Morkel emphasizes the importance of stepping up the batting performance under heightened pressure.
Although Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy have successfully stymied most opponents, including Pakistan, the batting lineup, aside from Abhishek Sharma's standout performance, has struggled under pressure. Morkel highlights the need for better strike rotation and partnership protection in challenging conditions.
Morkel outlines areas for improvement in bowling, specifically focusing on the initial overs' execution and accuracy. He acknowledges the team's skills but insists on better clarity in high-pressure situations. Despite acknowledging the team's imperfections, Morkel is optimistic, learning from past 'ugly' wins to improve in Sunday's final.
