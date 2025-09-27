Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez Shine at Thrilling Japanese Grand Prix Sprint

Francesco Bagnaia secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix sprint, while Marc Marquez edged closer to another championship title. Bagnaia dominated the race, finishing ahead of Marquez. Marc's brother, Alex, finished tenth, widening Marc's lead in the standings. Jorge Martin's challenging season continued with another injury.

In a spectacular show of skill and speed, Francesco Bagnaia clinched the win at the Japanese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, showcasing a commanding performance from pole position. His Ducati teammate, Marc Marquez, followed in second place, inching closer to clinching a seventh MotoGP title.

The race saw Bagnaia execute a formidable start, quickly establishing a significant lead. Marc Marquez, benefitting from his brother Alex finishing outside the points, strengthened his grip on the riders' standings with a formidable 191-point lead. Victory for Marquez in Sunday's race at Motegi will seal his championship aspirations.

In contrast, reigning champion Jorge Martin's woes deepened as a collision with his teammate led to an injury. Martin is out for Sunday's race due to a fracture, while his teammate Marco Bezzecchi is undergoing medical checks.

