Swimmers Gear Up for 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships sets the stage in Ahmedabad, launching on Sunday at the state-of-the-art Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. This prestigious event draws 1,100 participants, including 20 male and 20 female swimmers from India, all preparing to compete with Asia's finest.

Renowned Indian Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are set to spearhead the campaign, aiming to secure top honours. Head Coach Nihar Ameen expresses optimism, citing extensive training and confidence in the team's preparedness to challenge the longtime dominance of Chinese swimmers.

The stakes are high, with medal expectations pinned on Sajan, Srihari, and Rohit B Benedicton. The event will also see competitive races among the women, with India's female swimmers preparing for relay teams and individual races. Meanwhile, water polo, diving, and artistic swimming heighten the championship's allure, making it a qualifying event for next year's Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)