Left Menu

Swimmers Gear Up for 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships kicks off in Ahmedabad with 40 Indian swimmers among the competitors. The event, a qualifier for the Asian Games, attracts participants from 29 countries. Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj lead India's charge with high expectations for medals. The opening ceremony is set for tomorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:10 IST
Swimmers Gear Up for 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad
The pool which will be hosting the Asian Aquatic Championships. (Photo: SFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships sets the stage in Ahmedabad, launching on Sunday at the state-of-the-art Veer Savarkar Sports Complex. This prestigious event draws 1,100 participants, including 20 male and 20 female swimmers from India, all preparing to compete with Asia's finest.

Renowned Indian Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are set to spearhead the campaign, aiming to secure top honours. Head Coach Nihar Ameen expresses optimism, citing extensive training and confidence in the team's preparedness to challenge the longtime dominance of Chinese swimmers.

The stakes are high, with medal expectations pinned on Sajan, Srihari, and Rohit B Benedicton. The event will also see competitive races among the women, with India's female swimmers preparing for relay teams and individual races. Meanwhile, water polo, diving, and artistic swimming heighten the championship's allure, making it a qualifying event for next year's Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi

Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center S...

 India
2
Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

Railway Ministry Unveils New Healthcare Facility for Employees

 India
3
BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

BSNL's All-Indigenous 4G Launch: A Leap Towards Self-Reliance

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

Swift Rescue in Latur: Labourers Saved from Rising Waters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025