Indian Shooters Shine Bright at ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian shooters demonstrated their dominance in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, securing both gold and silver at the ISSF Junior World Cup. The event took place at the Dr Karni Singh Ranges, with India's impressive performance boosting their lead in the medal tally.

Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil took the spotlight, winning the gold in the air pistol mixed team event against fellow Indians Vanshika Chaudhary and Antony Jonathan Gavin, with a decisive 16-10 victory. The Spanish team edged out Iran to claim bronze.

On the skeet front, Olympian Raiza Dhillon captured silver in the junior women's event. Italy continued its shotgun prowess with victories in men's skeet, but India's overall performance in shooting events remained unmatched.

(With inputs from agencies.)