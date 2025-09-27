Left Menu

Indian Shooters Shine Bright at ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian shooters excelled in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup, taking both gold and silver. Olympian Raiza Dhillon secured a silver in junior women's skeet, further strengthening India's lead in the medal tally with a total of 11 medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:49 IST
Indian Shooters Shine Bright at ISSF Junior World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shooters demonstrated their dominance in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, securing both gold and silver at the ISSF Junior World Cup. The event took place at the Dr Karni Singh Ranges, with India's impressive performance boosting their lead in the medal tally.

Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil took the spotlight, winning the gold in the air pistol mixed team event against fellow Indians Vanshika Chaudhary and Antony Jonathan Gavin, with a decisive 16-10 victory. The Spanish team edged out Iran to claim bronze.

On the skeet front, Olympian Raiza Dhillon captured silver in the junior women's event. Italy continued its shotgun prowess with victories in men's skeet, but India's overall performance in shooting events remained unmatched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
Controversy Arises Over Religious Song at West Bengal Durga Pandal

Controversy Arises Over Religious Song at West Bengal Durga Pandal

 India
3
Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case

Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case

 India
4
Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025