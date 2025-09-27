Left Menu

Espirito Santo Takes the Helm at West Ham After Potter's Departure

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed as West Ham United's manager following the sacking of Graham Potter. The former Nottingham Forest manager is tasked with revitalizing the team's performance after a poor start to the Premier League season. His first challenge is against Everton on Monday.

West Ham United have swiftly moved to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, following the dismissal of Graham Potter. The former Nottingham Forest manager joins the club after its sluggish start to the season and aims to steer the team to better results in the Premier League.

This strategic shift came after a disappointing series of matches, including a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, which ended Potter's tenure amidst fan protests. West Ham's decision to bring in Espirito Santo reflects their urgency to improve their standings after conceding 13 goals this season.

Espirito Santo, previously at the helm of Wolves and Tottenham, looks forward to his debut game against Everton. The Portuguese manager's ability to lead Nottingham Forest to the Europa League position last season underscores his competence, marking a new era of hopes for West Ham United.

(With inputs from agencies.)

