West Ham Replaces Potter with Nuno Santo Amid Premier League Struggles

West Ham United dismissed manager Graham Potter, appointing Nuno Espirito Santo as his successor after five games into the Premier League season. Potter struggled with form, dropping the team to near the bottom of the standings. Nuno returns to England after a short tenure at Nottingham Forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:56 IST
West Ham Replaces Potter with Nuno Santo Amid Premier League Struggles
In a swift managerial change, West Ham United has parted ways with Graham Potter and appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as the new manager, just five games into the Premier League season. The struggling team is seeking a revival after a poor start.

Potter's brief tenure ended with the team in near last place, having lost four league games and crashing out of the English League Cup. This prompted the board's decision to make a change for better team performance.

Nuno, previously at Nottingham Forest, returns to England's top flight intending to harness his coaching skills and leadership to position West Ham more competitively. His appointment marks his fourth managerial stint in the Premier League.

