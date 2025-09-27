Left Menu

India U17 Clinches SAFF Championship in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

India U17 emerged victorious against Bangladesh in the SAFF U17 Championship final, winning 4-1 on penalties. Despite a late equaliser from Bangladesh, India's young team showcased remarkable composure in the penalty shootout, securing their seventh title. Bibiano Fernandes led the team to their second SAFF title in five months.

Team India (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
The India U17 men's national team clinched their seventh South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U17 Championship title in a thrilling contest against Bangladesh, held at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo. The final was marked by high tension as India triumphed 4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation.

India's early lead saw Dallamuon Gangte and Azlaan Shah KH find the net, but Bangladesh's Ihsan Habib Riduan equalized in the dying moments, forcing the match into a shootout. With a composed performance, India's Dallamuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Indra Rana Magar, and Shubham Poonia converted their penalties, while Bangladesh faltered under pressure.

Bibiano Fernandes' young side demonstrated maturity and resilience, adding another SAFF title to their collection, following their U19 victory earlier in the year. The achievement reflected India's tactical awareness and skill, as they reclaimed regional dominance in stylish fashion.

