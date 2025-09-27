Pakistan Aims for Redemption in High-Stakes Asia Cup Final Against India

In a tense Asia Cup final against India, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha has highlighted the significance of minimizing errors amidst immense pressure to seize victory. Salman noted that despite India's dominance in previous matches, the shortfall stemmed from Pakistan's own errors, which could be corrected to reclaim the title.

During a pre-match press conference, Agha acknowledged the pressure both nations face in this high-stakes clash, stating, "Mistakes cost us in earlier matches. The team with fewer mistakes will likely win." He added that while toss outcomes have favored victories in past games, he downplays its influence on their strategy.

Salman remains positive about their prospects, asserting, "Our focus is on executing our cricket plan over 40 overs to defeat any team, including India." As the cricketing world anticipates the final, the rosters for both squads reveal elite players ready to stake their claim on the coveted trophy.