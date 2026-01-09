Left Menu

High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on political consultancy I-PAC's office and its chief's residence. The TMC argues that the ED unlawfully seized confidential political data amid investigations into a coal scam, threatening election integrity ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:09 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday sought judicial intervention from the Calcutta High Court against Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, which targeted the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its chief's residence.

According to the TMC's petition, the sensitive political data seized was intended for the upcoming assembly elections, claiming the action as a display of "arbitrary, mala fide, and colourable exercise of power."

While West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the ED of trying to disrupt a free and fair electoral process, the ED alleged she obstructed a lawful investigation and removed key evidence. The court will hear both petitions on Friday at 2.30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

