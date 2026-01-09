High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday sought judicial intervention from the Calcutta High Court against Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, which targeted the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its chief's residence.

According to the TMC's petition, the sensitive political data seized was intended for the upcoming assembly elections, claiming the action as a display of "arbitrary, mala fide, and colourable exercise of power."

While West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the ED of trying to disrupt a free and fair electoral process, the ED alleged she obstructed a lawful investigation and removed key evidence. The court will hear both petitions on Friday at 2.30 pm.

