High Stakes Drama: TMC versus ED Raid Controversy
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on political consultancy I-PAC's office and its chief's residence. The TMC argues that the ED unlawfully seized confidential political data amid investigations into a coal scam, threatening election integrity ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday sought judicial intervention from the Calcutta High Court against Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids, which targeted the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and its chief's residence.
According to the TMC's petition, the sensitive political data seized was intended for the upcoming assembly elections, claiming the action as a display of "arbitrary, mala fide, and colourable exercise of power."
While West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the ED of trying to disrupt a free and fair electoral process, the ED alleged she obstructed a lawful investigation and removed key evidence. The court will hear both petitions on Friday at 2.30 pm.
