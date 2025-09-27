Julián Álvarez Shines in Derby Triumph Over Real Madrid

In a spectacular Spanish league derby, Julián Álvarez emerged as the hero, netting twice to lead Atletico Madrid to a 5-2 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid on Saturday. The Argentine striker's stellar performance was particularly significant as he sought redemption following a missed penalty that cost Atletico in last season's Champions League.

Álvarez's remarkable display overshadowed Real Madrid powerhouse Kylian Mbappé, who nonetheless contributed to an early 2-1 lead for Madrid. In a thrilling turn, Álvarez converted a penalty to propel Atletico into a 3-2 lead early in the second half and subsequently sealed the triumph with a breathtaking curling free kick.

This remarkable victory handed Xabi Alonso, the new Real Madrid coach, his first defeat of the season after an impressive run of six consecutive La Liga victories. Meanwhile, Atletico's triumph saw them climb to fourth place in the league standings, and set the stage for a potential shift in leadership as Barcelona eyes top place with their upcoming match.