Drama Unfolds in Premier League: Late Goals, Penalty Misses, and Sending-Offs Shake Up the Table

Liverpool's unbeaten start ended at Crystal Palace, losing 2-1 after a stoppage-time winner. Manchester United faltered with a 3-1 defeat at Brentford, compounded by Fernandes' missed penalty. Chelsea also suffered a 3-1 loss to Brighton after a second consecutive sending-off. Erling Haaland shone with a double for Manchester City.

Updated: 27-09-2025 22:28 IST
Drama Unfolds in Premier League: Late Goals, Penalty Misses, and Sending-Offs Shake Up the Table
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liverpool's commanding start to their Premier League title defense hit a snag with a late 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes missed a crucial penalty for Manchester United, who endured a lackluster performance leading to another defeat.

In an electrifying finish, Eddie Nketiah sealed Palace's victory in the seventh minute of stoppage time, crushing Liverpool's comeback hopes after Federico Chiesa's late equalizer. Palace moves up to second in the standings, just three points behind Liverpool after six matches.

Elsewhere, Manchester United's dismal run continued with a 3-1 defeat at Brentford. Fernandes' missed penalty in the 76th minute could have leveled the score. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's brilliance helped Manchester City overpower Burnley with a 5-1 thrashing, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.

