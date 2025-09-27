Left Menu

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Danny Welbeck scored twice as Brighton overcame Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Chelsea led with Enzo Fernandez's header but struggled after Trevoh Chalobah's red card. Brighton equalized in the 77th minute before securing victory with another goal in added time.

In a stunning Premier League upset, Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, thanks largely to former England striker Danny Welbeck's two-goal performance. Welbeck's heroics came as Brighton capitalized on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah's red card in the second half.

The match initially seemed to favor Chelsea, with Enzo Fernandez scoring a promising 24th-minute header, and Fernandez and James being denied by Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. However, Brighton found opportunity amidst adversity, overturning Chelsea's early dominance following Chalobah's dismissal.

Welbeck equalized with a header from a Minteh cross in the 77th minute. Brighton continued to press their numerical advantage, with Maxim de Cuyper scoring in added time, sealing an impressive win. Chelsea drops to seventh in the league standings, while Brighton rises to tenth.

