Canada's Rugby Grit: Battling Odds for World Cup Glory

Canada's women's rugby team, led by head coach Kevin Rouet, faced a steep challenge even before their World Cup final loss to England at Twickenham. The athletes, dubbed underdogs, overcame personal sacrifices to compete at rugby's highest level, as their financial resources lag behind fully professional rivals.

Rouet acknowledged the efforts of the Canadian rugby federation and the players themselves, with some earning a mere 400 pounds monthly, urging growth to prevent athletes from choosing between life and rugby. A crowdfunding initiative, 'Mission: Win Rugby World Cup 2025,' was launched to cover expenses, although captain Alex Tessier insisted financial constraints weren't to blame for the team's defeat.

Despite their determined journey, including decisive victories over Australia and New Zealand, Canada's squad couldn't match England's dominating performance in the final. Star player Asia Hogan-Rochester scored twice, and Sophie de Goede earned top individual honors, reflecting the team's resilience amid adversity.

