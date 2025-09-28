Left Menu

Team Europe delivered a commanding performance at the Ryder Cup, leading the U.S. 11½ to 4½. Europe's exceptional golf dismantled the U.S., and they only need three more wins for victory. Despite a hostile crowd, Europe's players excelled, with Rory McIlroy showing resilience against the verbal onslaught.

28-09-2025
  • Country:
  • United States

In an awe-inspiring performance, Team Europe left the Americans reeling at the Ryder Cup with a commanding 11½ to 4½ lead. Bethpage Black witnessed Europe's exquisite play overcoming both their rivals and a hostile American crowd, escalating them to unprecedented heights in Ryder Cup history.

European captain Luke Donald praised his team's resilience amid the verbal barrage from the gallery, as pivotal showdowns saw Rory McIlroy dominate against Scottie Scheffler, despite intense heckling, exemplifying Europe's superior composure under pressure. Fans, stirred by emotions, crossed decorum lines, leading to increased security measures at the event.

On the cusp of clinching victory, Europe requires just three more wins in the singles matches. As New York fans struggled to accept the overwhelming defeat, their reactions fell short against the zenith of Europe's golf mastery, reminiscent of historic sporting triumphs against adversity.

