Historic Triumph: Nepal Stuns West Indies for First T20I Victory

Nepal claimed a historic victory against two-time world champions West Indies, marking their first-ever win over a Full ICC Member nation in T20 Internationals. Nepal set 148/8 after a shaky start and restricted West Indies to 129/9, thanks to strategic bowling and mediocre catching by the Caribbean team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:32 IST
Nepal made history by defeating West Indies by 19 runs in an electrifying T20 International match, their first win against a Full ICC Member nation.

Having previously beaten Afghanistan in 2014, when they were still an Associate Member, this victory stands as Nepal's most significant yet on the global stage, highlighting their maiden series against a Full Member team.

Sent in to bat, Nepal posted a competitive 148 for 8, despite early setbacks. Skillful innings by captain Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla stabilized the team before effective bowling and sharp fielding, coupled with West Indies' lackluster catching, secured a famous win for Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

