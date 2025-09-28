Left Menu

ISPL Season 3: Cricket's Bold Movement Expands with Star Power

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) returns for its third season with added star power and expansion. With new teams and trials across 101 cities, the league aims to uncover new cricketing talent. Notable owners include Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, raising the league's profile and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 15:05 IST
ISPL Season 3: Cricket's Bold Movement Expands with Star Power
Ajay Devgn and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo: ISPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a revolutionary tennis-ball T10 tournament, is back for its third season, promising to be bigger and bolder. Set to run from January 9 to February 6 in Surat, this edition features eight teams, including new entries from Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The league is scaling up dramatically, highlighted by a brand-new Porsche 911 being offered to the Most Valuable Player. This aligns ISPL with global sporting standards, according to a recent announcement by the league. Prominent figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Devgn attended the event, underscoring the league's growing significance.

The league's focus on grassroots cricket has been transformative, giving rise to young stars and enhancing the Indian cricket pipeline. It continues to break new grounds, offering trials in 101 cities and unveiling the 'Rise of ISPL' documentary to encapsulate its inspiring journey and continued growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Latest Threat

Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Latest Threat

 Russia
2
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at Political Rally Leaves 40 Dead

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at Political Rally Leaves 40 Dead

 India
3
Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President in Historic Cricket Administration Shake-up

Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President in Historic Cricket Administratio...

 India
4
Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025