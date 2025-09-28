ISPL Season 3: Cricket's Bold Movement Expands with Star Power

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a revolutionary tennis-ball T10 tournament, is back for its third season, promising to be bigger and bolder. Set to run from January 9 to February 6 in Surat, this edition features eight teams, including new entries from Ahmedabad and Delhi.

The league is scaling up dramatically, highlighted by a brand-new Porsche 911 being offered to the Most Valuable Player. This aligns ISPL with global sporting standards, according to a recent announcement by the league. Prominent figures like Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Devgn attended the event, underscoring the league's growing significance.

The league's focus on grassroots cricket has been transformative, giving rise to young stars and enhancing the Indian cricket pipeline. It continues to break new grounds, offering trials in 101 cities and unveiling the 'Rise of ISPL' documentary to encapsulate its inspiring journey and continued growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)