Real Madrid Faces Defensive Crisis as Dani Carvajal Injured

Real Madrid is facing a defensive dilemma as team captain Dani Carvajal has been diagnosed with a calf injury, potentially sidelining him for four weeks. The setback comes as a significant blow, with Carvajal having participated in all but one of Real's eight matches this season.

The 33-year-old full-back returned to the squad in July after recovering from a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury, only to be sidelined again following Saturday's 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid. The club announced the injury with tests confirming damage to the soleus muscle in his right leg.

Without Carvajal, who is set to miss the anticipated match against Barcelona on October 26, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso faces a challenging period ahead. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Ruediger are also injured, leaving the team short of defensive options as they prepare to face Kairat Almaty in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)