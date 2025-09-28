World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

In an awe-inspiring display of athletic prowess, Bulgaria's Ruzhdi clinched his sixth consecutive gold medal in the men's Shot Put F55 at the World Para Athletics Championships held in New Delhi. Ruzhdi's world record-breaking throw of 12.94 meters underscored his dominance, marking one of three global records set during Sunday's session.

Malaysia's Abdul Latif Romly, achieving a hat-trick in the men's Long Jump T20, shattered the world record with an impressive 7.67-meter leap. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Ponomarenko claimed another world record in the men's Shot Put T12, decisively winning gold with a 17.39-meter throw, as confirmed by SAI Media.

Elsewhere, Algeria's Nassima Saifi secured a stunning double hat-trick in women's Discus Throw F57, showcasing superior skill with throws consistently over 32 meters. In the women's 5000m T54 race, Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner outperformed competitors, including defending champion Tian Yajuan, to seize her second gold in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)