Left Menu

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

Bulgaria's Ruzhdi set a stellar world record in Shot Put F55 at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Alongside him, Abdul Latif Romly and Volodymyr Ponomarenko also broke records in Long Jump T20 and Shot Put T12, respectively, highlighting a day filled with exceptional athletic triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:59 IST
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships
Ruzhdi of Bulgaria (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an awe-inspiring display of athletic prowess, Bulgaria's Ruzhdi clinched his sixth consecutive gold medal in the men's Shot Put F55 at the World Para Athletics Championships held in New Delhi. Ruzhdi's world record-breaking throw of 12.94 meters underscored his dominance, marking one of three global records set during Sunday's session.

Malaysia's Abdul Latif Romly, achieving a hat-trick in the men's Long Jump T20, shattered the world record with an impressive 7.67-meter leap. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Ponomarenko claimed another world record in the men's Shot Put T12, decisively winning gold with a 17.39-meter throw, as confirmed by SAI Media.

Elsewhere, Algeria's Nassima Saifi secured a stunning double hat-trick in women's Discus Throw F57, showcasing superior skill with throws consistently over 32 meters. In the women's 5000m T54 race, Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner outperformed competitors, including defending champion Tian Yajuan, to seize her second gold in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kabaddi Excellence

Pro Kabaddi League Returns to Chennai: A Celebration of Tamil Pride and Kaba...

 India
2
Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sector

Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sect...

 India
3
Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

 India
4
Ministry Urges Unified Reservation for Visually Impaired in Railways

Ministry Urges Unified Reservation for Visually Impaired in Railways

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025