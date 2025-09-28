Breaking New Ground: Harsh Vardhan Becomes Youngest BCA President
Harsh Vardhan, aged 24, becomes the youngest president in Bihar Cricket Association's history. Elected under the supervision of former IAS officer M. Modassir, Vardhan represents a new generation of leaders aiming to elevate Bihar cricket by strengthening grassroots initiatives and infrastructure.
In a historic turn of events, Harsh Vardhan, just 24, has been elected as the youngest president of the Bihar Cricket Association. His election marks a significant generational shift in the leadership of cricket administration in the state.
Oversaw by retired IAS officer M. Modassir, the electoral process concluded successfully with Vardhan expressing a commitment to fostering growth in Bihar's cricket scene. 'It's both an honor and a duty to be at this forefront,' Vardhan said, emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure and opportunities for young talent.
Accompanied by a dynamic team including Priya Kumari as vice-president and Ziaul Arefin as secretary, Vardhan aims to strengthen cricket from the grassroots level, ensuring the state's young cricketers have ample opportunities for development.
