Breaking New Ground: Harsh Vardhan Becomes Youngest BCA President

In a historic turn of events, Harsh Vardhan, just 24, has been elected as the youngest president of the Bihar Cricket Association. His election marks a significant generational shift in the leadership of cricket administration in the state.

Oversaw by retired IAS officer M. Modassir, the electoral process concluded successfully with Vardhan expressing a commitment to fostering growth in Bihar's cricket scene. 'It's both an honor and a duty to be at this forefront,' Vardhan said, emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure and opportunities for young talent.

Accompanied by a dynamic team including Priya Kumari as vice-president and Ziaul Arefin as secretary, Vardhan aims to strengthen cricket from the grassroots level, ensuring the state's young cricketers have ample opportunities for development.

