Coco Gauff Triumphs in a Thrilling China Open, Alcaraz Shines in Japan

Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the China Open after defeating Leylah Fernandez in a tense three-set match. Concurrently, Carlos Alcaraz reached the semifinals of the Japan Open, marking his 65th win of the season. Both tournaments showcased intense competition and exceptional performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:28 IST
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • China

Coco Gauff survived a challenging encounter against Leylah Fernandez at the China Open, winning in a dramatic three-set match with scores of 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, to progress to the tournament's third round on Sunday.

After a brief lapse in the second set, Gauff, a fan favorite and defending champion, rebounded impressively, eventually breaking Fernandez's serve in the ultimate game to clinch the decisive set. Her next opponent will be either No. 16 Belinda Bencic or Australian Priscilla Hon.

At the Japan Open, Carlos Alcaraz matched his personal best for a season with his 65th win, defeating Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 to reach the semifinals. The Spanish star will now battle fourth-seeded Casper Ruud for a place in the final.

