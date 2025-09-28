Left Menu

Aston Villa's Dramatic Premier League Comeback

Aston Villa secured their first Premier League victory of the season with a 3-1 win against Fulham. Goals from Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, and Emiliano Buendia marked a comeback after Raul Jimenez's early goal for Fulham. The victory alleviated pressure on coach Unai Emery amid a challenging season start.

Aston Villa achieved their first Premier League victory this season with an impressive 3-1 win over Fulham at Villa Park on Sunday. The match saw a remarkable comeback from Aston Villa after Fulham's Raul Jimenez scored an early goal.

Ollie Watkins equalized before half-time, breaking his goal drought by skillfully lobbing Fulham's goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Early in the second half, John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia scored within minutes to secure the win for Villa.

This victory comes as a relief for coach Unai Emery, who has faced a challenging start to the campaign. Despite leading Villa to previous European qualifications, Emery's team found themselves in a precarious position following two defeats and three draws earlier in the season.

