Adil Rashid Discusses His Duels with Cricket Legend Virat Kohli

England's cricket spinner, Adil Rashid, recently shed light on his enduring rivalry with the legendary Indian batsman, Virat Kohli, on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast. In their match-ups, Kohli has scored a notable 473 runs across formats, though Rashid has claimed his wicket 11 times. Despite this, Rashid refutes the idea of Kohli being his "bunny."

Rashid articulated his respect for Kohli's resilience, noting, "It's not every time I bowl to him that I get him out. He's scored heavily against me too." Rashid's perspective underscores the intense competition typical in high-level cricket, dismissing any notion that Kohli is easily dismissed or dominated by him.

Similarly, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada acknowledged Kohli's batting tenacity, finding him 'extremely stingy' with his wicket. Rabada, who has faced Kohli in multiple series, praised the Indian star's skill and temperament. Throughout his illustrious career, Kohli has amassed formidable statistics, which continue to define his legacy in cricket.

