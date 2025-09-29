Left Menu

India Claims Asia Cup Triumph with Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup final, retaining their title. Despite a strong start, Pakistan faltered, with Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional bowling dismantling their batting lineup. India chased down the target, led by Tilak Varma's steady innings, ultimately winning with two balls remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:12 IST
India Claims Asia Cup Triumph with Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India emerged victorious against arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching the Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match saw India win by five wickets, a thrilling chase that retained their prestigious title.

Pakistan, having started strong with an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, failed to capitalize further. Their innings collapsed dramatically, losing nine wickets for just 33 more runs, bowled out for a total of 146.

India's left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was pivotal in their opponent's collapse, securing four wickets for 30 runs. The Indian chase was effectively anchored by Tilak Varma, whose unbeaten 69 runs, supported by Shivam Dube's 33, ensured a triumphant finish with two deliveries to spare.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

 India
2
Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US

 United States
3
India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

India Triumphs in Asia Cup Showdown Against Pakistan

 Global
4
U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

U.S. Postpones Sanctions on Serbia's NIS Oil Company

 Serbia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025