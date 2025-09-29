India Claims Asia Cup Triumph with Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan

India emerged victorious against arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching the Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The match saw India win by five wickets, a thrilling chase that retained their prestigious title.

Pakistan, having started strong with an 84-run opening partnership between Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman, failed to capitalize further. Their innings collapsed dramatically, losing nine wickets for just 33 more runs, bowled out for a total of 146.

India's left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was pivotal in their opponent's collapse, securing four wickets for 30 runs. The Indian chase was effectively anchored by Tilak Varma, whose unbeaten 69 runs, supported by Shivam Dube's 33, ensured a triumphant finish with two deliveries to spare.