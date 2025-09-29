Shane Lowry Secures Ryder Cup Hold for Europe

At Bethpage Black on Sunday, Shane Lowry played a crucial role in ensuring Europe retained the coveted Ryder Cup. By halving his match with American Russell Henley, Lowry confirmed Europe's hold on the trophy, even as three singles matches were still unfolding.

The European team needed just two points from 11 matches to retain the title they clinched two years ago. Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick contributed with a critical half-point by tying against Bryson DeChambeau, while Sweden's Ludvig Aberg defeated Patrick Cantlay 2&1, paving the way for Lowry's decisive action.

Standing over a vital six-foot birdie putt on the last hole, Lowry delivered under pressure, earning the necessary half-point to ensure Europe held the Cup. With this successful defense, Europe marks another significant achievement in its storied Ryder Cup history.